‘This is a federal disgrace’: Local organizations join call to have Carolyn Bryant arrested

(CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS, GETTY IMAGES, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In response to the recent finding of the 1955 unserved arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, the Local Organizing Committee of MS and the National American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) join members of the Till family and the Emmett Till Justice for Families demanding the arrest for Bryant.

Bryant played a role in the murder of Emmett Till in 1955, who was 14 years old at the time. She accused Till of whistling at her, leading to him being beaten and killed.

District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, whose office would prosecute a case, declined comment on the warrant but cited a December report from the Justice Department which said no prosecution was possible.

“This is a federal disgrace,” said Andrew Campbell, the president of the Jackson Association of Black Social Workers.

The Department of Justice has the ability to prosecute Bryant by utilizing the Enforcement Act of 1871 commonly referred to as the Ku Klux Klan Act, he said. According to him, the act allows federal courts to file suit against civil rights violations.

“The Emmett Till case epitomizes why the KKK Act was written. Mississippi does not have a statute of limitations on murder or kidnapping,” said Campbell. “The current leaders in Mississippi, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, and Hinds Sheriff Tyree D. Jones all have a duty to act to arrest and prosecute Bryant.”

“If Germany can bring a 100-year-old Nazi guard to trial for crimes against humanity, America can arrest and prosecute Carolyn Bryant for crimes against humanity,” Campbell concluded.

