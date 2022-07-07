Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Southern Bancorp donates Pre-K tax credit check

The $15,000 check donated by Southern Bancorp bank will go towards early learning collaborative programs in Lamar County, Hattiesburg and Petal.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Area Development Partnership hosted a check presentation at Southern Bancorp on Wednesday morning in honor of a Pre-K tax credit donation.

The $15,000 check donated by Southern Bancorp bank will go towards early learning collaborative programs in Lamar County, Hattiesburg and Petal.

“The check actually provides money for our pre-k collaborative, and it allows the district to have extra funds for that program,” said Jana Perry, director of The Coleman Center. “It helps fund our Coleman Center for Families and Children.”

Daniel Stewart with Southern Bancorp said he hopes this investment in the community will continue to grow.

“We hope that this plants a seed,” said Stewart. “The kids may not be affected by this next year or the year after, but it will give them a headstart, and we will see the return on this investment in the next 20 to 25 years.”

Stewart also said the bank hopes this funding will positively impact the early learning collaboratives.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

Laken Morris opened Gloss Salon just a few days ago, on June 22, turning her passion into a...
Columbia is experiencing a business boom in 2022
Three new officers were sworn into the Hattiesburg Police Department on Wednesday.
Hattiesburg Police swears in three new officers
Many gardeners pride themselves on how their garden looks. Mississippi Master Gardeners,...
Master Gardeners plant positive seeds in the Pine Belt
“Everything - clothes, appliances, tv, washer, all of that. I don’t have nothing. I forgot...
Laurel family needs help after losing everything in a fire