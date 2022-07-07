Southern Bancorp donates Pre-K tax credit check

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Area Development Partnership hosted a check presentation at Southern Bancorp on Wednesday morning in honor of a Pre-K tax credit donation.

The $15,000 check donated by Southern Bancorp bank will go towards early learning collaborative programs in Lamar County, Hattiesburg and Petal.

“The check actually provides money for our pre-k collaborative, and it allows the district to have extra funds for that program,” said Jana Perry, director of The Coleman Center. “It helps fund our Coleman Center for Families and Children.”

Daniel Stewart with Southern Bancorp said he hopes this investment in the community will continue to grow.

“We hope that this plants a seed,” said Stewart. “The kids may not be affected by this next year or the year after, but it will give them a headstart, and we will see the return on this investment in the next 20 to 25 years.”

Stewart also said the bank hopes this funding will positively impact the early learning collaboratives.

