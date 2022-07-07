Southeastern Baptist College adding volleyball

From Southeastern Baptist College Sports Communication Department

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Baptist College athletics is upping its game this fall.

The fledgling department is expanding its menu of athletic offerings, adding women’s volleyball for the 2022-23 academic year.

Volleyball, coached by Joshua Sullivan, becomes the program’s sixth athletic team.

The school started with men’s and women’s basketball teams when it first opened in 2018. Since then, Southeastern Baptist has added baseball, softball and men’s golf and joined the National Christian College Athletic Association as a Division II member.

The school also announced plans to add men’s and women’s soccer down the road.

Sullivan announced Thursday that he will be looking to fill a few walk-on volleyball vacancies.

A tryout is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 16 at West Jones High School gymnasium, 254 Springhill Road, Laurel, Miss., 39443.

Southeastern Baptist offers options for two-year associate’s degrees as well as four-year bachelor’s degreesrams in Laurel.

For more information: athletics@southeasternbaptist.edu or visit our website at sbcchargers.com for our contact forms and recruiting questionnaires.

