SEG raises $1.25M during annual donation program in support of Folds of Honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDAM) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced on Thursday their donations of $1,255,000 to a nonprofit organization to support military families.

SEG held its fifth annual community donation program from May 25 through July 5 to help Folds of Honor and its mission to give scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled members of the United States Armed Forces.

The fifth “tour of giving” started with a beginning commitment of $100,000 from the grocer’s charity division, the SEG Gives Foundation. Customers from Winn-Dixie and other SEG stores (Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket) were invited to show support for military members and their loved ones by donating $1, $5 or rounding up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar during the six-week campaign.

During the last three weeks of the program, SEG supported the mission even further by introducing Military Mondays, where each Monday from June 20 through July 4, the SEG Gives Foundation matched weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000 for a total commitment of $300,000.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to our local communities, especially the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our country,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of SEG. “We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Folds of Honor in support of our American service heroes, and we are grateful for our generous associates, customers and neighbors who donated in honor of those who fought for the freedoms Americans cherish the most.”

Every cent donated during the campaign will go to Folds of Honor to give more than 250 educational scholarships. Scholarships awarded through the organization provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for children, spouses and dependents.

“Southeastern Grocers and its generous community members continue to have a lasting impact on the lives of our American service families,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor. “Through their kindhearted and patriotic support, we are able to ensure that no family is left behind as we continue to provide and expand educational opportunities for our country’s future leaders.”

“Thanks to the support of this campaign, more than 1,350 lives have been changed over the last five years.”

SEG has raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor since 2018, which has been set aside for more than 1,350 scholarships to the children and spouses of U.S. military members impacted by their loved one’s call of duty. Folds of Honor has given about 35,000 educational scholarships since 2007.

For more information or to donate in support of Folds of Honor scholarships, click here.

