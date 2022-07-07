Win Stuff
Seahawks rookie Charles Cross returns to hometown Laurel

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a few months removed from hearing his name called in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft, Charles Cross returned to where his football journey began.

Cross back “Between the Bricks” at Laurel High School to assist Akeem Davis during the 8th annual AD47 Leadership Academy.

The ninth overall pick of the Seattle Seahawks graduated from Laurel in 2019 before playing three seasons at Mississippi State. The left tackle was named first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American in 2021.

Before Cross heads to Seahawks training camp on July 27, he enjoyed reminiscing on Friday nights in a Golden Tornado uniform.

“I haven’t been back to the stadium in a while so coming back I just had a lot of memories - my first game, my last game here,” Cross said. “I enjoyed every moment of it and it’s just a great experience coming back. Just embracing where I come from, using it as motivation. Being in Seattle, coach [Pete] Carroll has a great track record, just the things he’s been able to accomplish. I’m excited for what the future holds ahead. They got the best fans in the NFL, shout out to the 12s. It’s going to be a great experience.”

