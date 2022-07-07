Win Stuff
Scam Alert: Forrest County Sheriff warns of utility scam

Forrest county utility phone scam
Forrest county utility phone scam(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Forrest County have yet another phone scam; this time, the caller threatens to shut off the water.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said the scammer is calling residents pretending to be an employee of the local water companies. The caller warns that the company will turn off water service if the resident doesn’t immediately pay an overdue water bill.

“You just need to be aware that if a utility company is going to do that, they’re not going to reach out to you over the phone,” said Sims. “You’ll have a number of chances to try and make your bill right.

“Our recommendation if a utility company calls and says you’re behind and you’re about to be cut off, say thank you, hang up on them and then turn around and look that company up. Get their legitimate number, call them, explain what happened. They will actually tell you whether or not there is a problem with your bill.”

Sims also said this phone scam could be a good reminder for callers to take extra caution before giving out personal information over the phone.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

