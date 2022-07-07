Petal man charged for selling meth in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was arrested in connection to the sale of methamphetamine early on Thursday morning.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Christopher Bound on two counts of sale of a controlled substance (meth) within 1,500 feet of a church.

“I’m regularly getting complaints about these individuals poisoning our kids and our communities with illegal narcotics,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Rest assured that we at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are coming to see you if you continue selling illegal narcotics, so take heed.”

Bounds is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.