Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Petal man charged for selling meth in Jones Co.

Christopher Bounds, 34, of Petal.
Christopher Bounds, 34, of Petal.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was arrested in connection to the sale of methamphetamine early on Thursday morning.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Christopher Bound on two counts of sale of a controlled substance (meth) within 1,500 feet of a church.

“I’m regularly getting complaints about these individuals poisoning our kids and our communities with illegal narcotics,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Rest assured that we at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are coming to see you if you continue selling illegal narcotics, so take heed.”

Bounds is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen...
2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly...
Petal man arrested for child exploitation
Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an...
Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station

Latest News

Customers from Winn-Dixie and other SEG stores (Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket) were...
SEG raises $1.25M during annual donation program in support of Folds of Honor
Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various...
4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid
The sheriff’s office received a report that a resident received a call claiming to be their...
FCSO warns residents of false water company scam
The home sustained major damage.
Jones Co. home engulfed in flames Wednesday night