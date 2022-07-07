Petal Children’s Task Force asks for donations to meet increasing need

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Children’s Task Force (PCTF) has seen increasing demand and is helping more families than ever get the food they need.

Typically, the PCTF distributes about 450 food boxes each month, but in June, that number jumped to more than 550. Fifty new clients also signed up for food assistance last month.

The increased demand for services also means the organization has increased demand for donations.

Task Force executive director Demaris Lee said her organization needs items like beans, mac & cheese or cash donations. She hopes the Friendly City will continue to show its generosity.

“If you would like to buy items, we would love that,” Lee said. “If you say, ‘Hey, I’ll just give you a check, and you buy them,’ we’re non-profit, I’m tax-exempt, so I can get more food for the dollar.”

The Petal Children’s Task Force has been helping families with food insecurity since 1989.

