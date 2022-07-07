New luxury-brand store opens in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new, luxury-brand store carrying only designer items and offering unique, high-end events has opened its doors in West Hattiesburg.

Last month, Louis Luxury Brands opened to the public at Lake Forgetful Properties (6156 Hwy 98 West, Suite 80).

The boutique carries luxury goods like designer bags, luggage, linens, accessories and skincare products. They also provide resale and authentication services.

Most unique, Louis Luxury Brands also serves as a specialty event space for memorable birthday parties, bridal showers and engagement parties.

Owner Melissa Saucier said she wanted to bring this one-of-a-kind business to the Hub City so customers no longer had to travel elsewhere to access luxury brands.

“We just hope to offer something across the state of Mississippi that wasn’t here before and just one more notion to open a local business and give back to our community,” said Saucier.

In addition to the products and events, Louis Luxury Brands also offers customers a distinctive personal shopping experience.

“You can come in, and if you don’t see the bag that you like, we can surely get it for you,” said Sales Associate Kaitlyn Kindel.

The store plans to offer a rental service in the future.

Louis Luxury Brands is open Tuesday- Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saucier invites everyone to experience luxury for themselves.

