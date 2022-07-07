Win Stuff
New Jefferson Davis Fieldhouse a long time coming

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Since arriving in Bassfield in 2009, Lance Mancuso has brought eight state championships to town - three with Jefferson Davis County and five with Bassfield High School.

His teams have always known hard work - now the community is finally getting the chance to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Last weekend, three former Bassfield Yellowjackets turned NFL professionals Cornell Armstrong, A.J. and C.J. Moore put on their inaugural “Beat The Odds” football camp.

In the background was Jefferson Davis’ brand-new multi-million dollar fieldhouse.

“That’s a sensitive subject right now because I’m kind of jealous,” said A.J., a defensive back for the Tennessee Titans. “But I’m proud of those guys and they definitely deserve it.”

“They have been winning games,” said C.J., a defensive back for the Detroit Lions. “Hope they win many more so they can get something even bigger.”

“So much blood, sweat and tears we gave out here on this field,” said Armstrong, a defensive back for the Atlanta Falcons. “Just to be able to see these guys and see how we paved the way for those guys - even the guys that paved the way for us - it really means a lot to be able to see them be spoiled like this and have everything that we wish we would’ve had growing up.”

Sure, those three would’ve liked to lift weights in the air-conditioning but the sweltering summers in Bassfield built character.

And the players of the past built the foundation for what future Jaguars can now appreciate.

“It’s just incredible,” Mancuso said. “Everybody talks about going to a place and making sure you leave a place a little bit better than what you found it. Just watching these young men have to battle all the adversity that came with being from a small school in Mississippi with poor facilities. Every young man that’s come through these doors has had a hand in what we have today. Without the passion and the drive and the dedication and the success from the players in the past, this facility would not be possible. We’re just extremely proud and grateful for what we have now.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

