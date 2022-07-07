Mississippi Museum of Natural Science visits Pine Belt libraries

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science connects with people around the state through its outreach program. This week they visited the Purvis and Oak Grove libraries.

Sabrina Cummings works closely with the museum - alongside the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks - to educate the public about keeping their environment clean.

“Waterways around us, even though we’re not at the ocean, actually feed into the ocean,” said Cummings. “The things that we do here inland impact our gulf very greatly, and so we want to be good stewards. The best way to do that is to teach the little kids, and the adults around, about maintaining good waterways.”

Cummings said most places in Mississippi have difficulty recycling. By reducing the amount of plastic we use, however, people can still help keep the waterways safe and everyone healthy.

The museum has four outreach educators that travel all over the state.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.