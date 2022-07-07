Laurel family needs help after losing everything in a fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel family struggles to pick up the pieces after a house fire leaves them with nothing.

Around 3 am on the morning of July 5, the Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Flore Avenue.

Laterious Sanders was at home with his wife and their two sons. Thankfully they were all able to make it out safely, but now the Sanders family is worried about the next steps.

“Everything - clothes, appliances, tv, washer, all of that,” said Sanders. “I don’t have nothing. I forgot about my four-wheeler that’s gone too.”

Friends and relatives of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to help the Sanders get back on their feet.

To donate food, clothes or shoes, contact the family on Facebook.

The family’s clothing sizes are as follows:

Man: 3x shirts, 40 pants.

Woman: XL shirt, 11 pants

Boy 1: 6/7

Boy 2: 9/10

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.