Jones County toddler drowns in family pool

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 19-month-old boy from Ovett drowned in his family pool late Thursday morning.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene around 11:07 am on Thursday, June 7, after the boy’s mother found him unresponsive in the pool and called for help.

JCSD Deputy James Bell was the first to arrive on the scene. He immediately took over CPR efforts from the child’s mother until Deputy Harrison Tew arrived to assist.

EMSERV Ambulance Service and Ovett Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

Medical responders transported the boy to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead by Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth.

Ovett Fire & Rescue Chief Gordon Pitts called the deputies’ actions “heroic.” The Jones County Fire Council also praised Bell and Tew for going above the call of duty to assist the child and medical responders.

The names of the child and family are being withheld at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

“We grieve with the family of the child during this terrible tragedy,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We will be praying for them in the very difficult hours and days ahead.”

