Jones Co. home engulfed in flames Wednesday night

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Wednesday night in the Ovett community.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Ovett, Union, Johnson and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire on Turner Road in Ovett shortly before 8 p.m.

Upon the arrival of the first fire apparatus, firefighters found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, with the fire having breached the roof. Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack.

Bumgardner said the homeowner and his family were not at home at the time of the incident.

A neighbor saw the smoke from the fire and, though he could not see the home, recognized that the smoke was not from a normal brush pile burning. After finding the home on fire, he called 911.

The home sustained major damage. One firefighter sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie Electric Power Association were also on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Runnelstown Volunteer Fire Department also responded to provide mutual aid.

