JC football rated No. 13 by JC Gridiron.com

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 edition of the Jones College football team can be found smack dab in the middle of the national junior college conversation.

Head coach Steve Buckley’s Bobcats were ranked No. 13 by JCGridiron.com in the first junior college football Top 25 poll of the preseason.

The rankings includes all National Junior College Athletic Association schools as well as the California junior colleges.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College is JCGridiron.com’s preseason No. 1 team, followed by:

East Mississippi Community College

City College of San Francisco

College, Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western

Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna College.

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference boast five teams among JCGridiron.com’s Top 25, including:

No. 2 East Mississippi Community College

No. 11 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

No. 13 Jones College

No. 15 Northwest Community College

No. 19 Hinds Community College.

Other MACCC receiving votes including Holmes Community College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College.

The Bobcats open the season by welcoming Itawamba Community College to Ellisville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.

All Bobcat games will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com

To purchase season tickets, visit jcbobcats.com/tickets.

