Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

JC football rated No. 13 by JC Gridiron.com

Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley and his Bobcats stand No. 13 in...
Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley and his Bobcats stand No. 13 in JCGridiron.com's Top 25 preseason poll.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 edition of the Jones College football team can be found smack dab in the middle of the national junior college conversation.

Head coach Steve Buckley’s Bobcats were ranked No. 13 by JCGridiron.com in the first junior college football Top 25 poll of the preseason.

The rankings includes all National Junior College Athletic Association schools as well as the California junior colleges.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College is JCGridiron.com’s preseason No. 1 team, followed by:

  • East Mississippi Community College
  • City College of San Francisco
  • College, Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western
  • Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna College.

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference boast five teams among JCGridiron.com’s Top 25, including:

  • No. 2 East Mississippi Community College
  • No. 11 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
  • No. 13 Jones College
  • No. 15 Northwest Community College
  • No. 19 Hinds Community College.

Other MACCC receiving votes including Holmes Community College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College.

The Bobcats open the season by welcoming Itawamba Community College to Ellisville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.

All Bobcat games will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com

To purchase season tickets, visit jcbobcats.com/tickets.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen...
2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly...
Petal man arrested for child exploitation
Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an...
Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station

Latest News

Southeastern Baptist College will be adding volleyball this fall.
Southeastern Baptist College adding volleyball
Christopher Bounds, 34, of Petal.
Petal man charged for selling meth in Jones Co.
Customers from Winn-Dixie and other SEG stores (Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket) were...
SEG raises $1.25M during annual donation program in support of Folds of Honor
Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various...
4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid