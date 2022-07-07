Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County man is facing 30 years behind bars after fathering a child with a 16-year-old in 2016.

In 2021, Donald Quinn was convicted of the sexual battery of a minor before the Hinds County Circuit Court.

During the three-day trial, evidence was presented that in January of 2016, Quinn, who was then 44 years old, had sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

The girl became pregnant and DNA results proved that Quinn was the father.

Quinn, who is now 49, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Quinn will remain in the custody of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office until sentencing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
Jones County toddler drowns in family pool
Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various...
4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid
(CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS, GETTY IMAGES, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES)
‘This is a federal disgrace’: Local organizations join call to have Carolyn Bryant arrested
Christopher Bounds, 34, of Petal.
Petal man charged for selling meth in Jones Co.
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department

Latest News

Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Jay Ladner breaks down new additions, expectations for 2022-23 basketball season
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Jay Ladner breaks down new additions, expectations for 2022-23 basketball season
Brad Thompson is a familiar face for Jones County, where e served as a state trooper for around...
Gov. Reeves appoints Thompson as Jones County D.A.
Farmers are having to combat high temperatures for the best produce.
Summer temps affect Pine Belt farmers and local crops
The main issue with the heat is that some crops cannot be grown in high temperatures. However,...
Summer temps affect Pine Belt farmers and local crops