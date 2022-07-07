Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County man is facing 30 years behind bars after fathering a child with a 16-year-old in 2016.

In 2021, Donald Quinn was convicted of the sexual battery of a minor before the Hinds County Circuit Court.

During the three-day trial, evidence was presented that in January of 2016, Quinn, who was then 44 years old, had sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

The girl became pregnant and DNA results proved that Quinn was the father.

Quinn, who is now 49, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Quinn will remain in the custody of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office until sentencing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.