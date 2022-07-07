Hattiesburg Police swears in three new officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are some new faces at the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy swore in three new officers to HPD at a morning ceremony on Wednesday, July 6.

Officer Payne, Officer Potts and Officer Dobbins will now serve the Hub City in their new positions. All three officers are lateral transfers from other law enforcement agencies.

These new additions bring HPD’s officer count to 100, with 98 full-time officers and two part-time officers.

Sealy said the additional officers mean HPD can better serve the community.

“It’s always awesome to be a Hattiesburg Police Officer, to serve the community,” said Sealy. “I believe in community policing. I take it just not as a saying; I truly mean community policing by getting out and talking to the citizens, interacting with the citizens, playing with the kids wherever it may be.”

Anyone interested in becoming an HPD officer can apply for the fall and winter police academy here. The deadline to apply is July 29.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.