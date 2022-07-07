Win Stuff
Hattiesburg to hold health fair

The City of Hattiesburg will be hosting a Health Fair on July 12 at the downtown Train Depot.
The City of Hattiesburg will be hosting a Health Fair on July 12 at the downtown Train Depot.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will stage a free health fair July 12 at The Train Depot.

Operating under the banner, “A Healthier Hattiesburg, A Heathier You,” the one-day event will be staged from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 308 Newman St. in downtown Hattiesburg.

Sponsored by the city’s Community Development Division and the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority/VIII, the “fair” will feature:

  • Housing/financial experts
  • Health screenings
  • Mental health advocates
  • Products/services

For those seeking more information, call (601) 554-1008 or e-mail at cdbg@hattiesburgms.com

