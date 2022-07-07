Forrest County NAACP promotes health at Summer Tropicanza

FORREST, Miss. (WDAM) - Helping the community one resource at a time that’s what the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP plans this weekend at Summer Tropicana.

Summer Tropicana is a health resource fair sponsored by the local NAACP, the Mississippi non-profit This Is Our Shot and Changes Resource Center.

The event will be at 1410 West Pine Street in Hattiesburg from 11 am to 3 pm. There will be food, fun, games, health resources and so much more.

NAACP Branch President Clarence Magee said Summer Tropicana is all about the community.

“This is what activists look like,” said Magee. “We are speaking with a loud voice that something is not quite right, and we want to be a part of getting it right. So, that’s our job. We’re the voice for the voiceless, to open the doors that they cannot open for themselves.”

This Is Our Shot will also be at the event with a tent clinic to encourage area residents to get the COVID vaccine. As an incentive, anyone who gets a vaccine will also receive a gas card.

Other groups attending the event include the Hattiesburg Police and Fire Departments; they will give safety demonstrations.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

