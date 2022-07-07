FCSO warns residents of false water company scam

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing scam.

The sheriff’s office received a report that a resident received a call claiming to be their water company. The caller told the resident that they had an overdue water bill, and if payment wasn’t made immediately, their water would be cut off.

The caller provided a website address for the resident to sign on to. They observed that the website was for a foreign -outside the U.S.- website address.

The resident promptly terminated the phone call and chose to not log on to the website information the caller provided.

The sheriff’s office said that your water company will never demand payment using this method. If you are ever in doubt, contact your provider directly to get the most accurate information.

Hanging up on these types of callers should be your first and always your best choice, according to the FCSO.

