Extreme heat for Friday and Saturday.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will be extremely hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 110°. That will be hot enough to cause heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Expect more of the same on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 110°. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

Rain chances will go up for Sunday and Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will fall into the low 90s.

Scattered T-storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

