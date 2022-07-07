Columbia is experiencing a business boom in 2022

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As a historical capital of Mississippi, Columbia prides itself in creating opportunities for its people to prosper and for their ideas to flourish.

Strategically located, the City of Columbia is growing, especially with small businesses. In the first half of 2022 alone, 15 companies held ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

One of those owners is Laken Morris. She opened Gloss Salon just a few days ago, on June 22, turning her passion into a paycheck.

“I had a lot of 4th of July nails, and I really enjoyed getting to do those,” said Morris. “I really have a lot of fun with holiday nails.”

Morris began creating nail art several years ago, practicing with family and friends. Her dream was always to be an entrepreneur and own a nail salon.

“My favorite thing about doing nails is getting to do the nail art and the designs,” said Morris. “I love when a client comes in with a new idea that I get to try.”

Morris said the community response to her business has been extremely positive, and she’s very thankful.

“Business has been amazing since opening up in town,” said Morris. “I’ve gotten to meet so many amazing people already, new clients, and I just love getting to form those relationships and really get to know my clients. I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

According to the Marion County Development Partnership, Columbia boasts more Mississippi Top 100 companies per capita than any other city in South Mississippi.

