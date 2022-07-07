Church fire determined to be arson one month after fire broke out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a month after an early morning fire broke out at a Jackson church, fire investigators have deemed it an arson.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon of Jackson’s Fire Department confirmed that someone intentionally set a fire inside We Care Church on Colonial Drive, near Terry Road.

In a June interview with Pastor Charlie Clark, the clergyman said he got a tip about possible theft right before the fire.

“A neighbor said they saw people coming out of the church with some goods from the church - with basket loads of stuff, so we don’t really know what happened right now, but we’re just going to stay in faith,” Clark said at the time.

Fire investigators confirm there was an individual taking some type of material out of the church right before the fire started.

JFD says it has video of the individual but it’s not available to the media. Investigators have not released the identity of the individual and the church has yet to estimate its damages.

If you have any information, you are asked to call JFD’s Arson Internal Affairs Division at (601) 960-1498.

