4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested four individuals on Wednesday night during a illegal narcotics raid.

Sheriff Joe Berlin, along with members of the JCSD Narcotics and Patrol Divisions, executed a search warrant at a residence and camper on Mrs. Robinson Road in Moselle.

Seven adults and three small children were on the property at the time of the raid.

Arrested at the scene were:

Jon Breazeale; 39; felony possession of MDMA; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia

Justin Gatlin; 29; resisting arrest; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia

Crystal Hicks; 40; possession of methamphetamine; possession of MDMA

David Shaw;, 63; possession of paraphernalia.

Gatlin fled the residence on foot and was quickly captured after a short chase with deputies. Gatlin was evaluated by EMServ medics after resisting arrest, but did not require medical transport.

All four individuals charged are incarcerated in the Jones County Jail pending an initial appearance for each in Jones County Justice Court.

Three other adults and three small children also were located in the two residences. The three adults were initially detained, but not charged.

“We had received numerous complaints from the Moselle community regarding illegal narcotics sales and usage at this address on Mrs. Robinson Road,” Berlin said. “If you think we aren’t paying attention to your illegal narcotics activities, just keep thinking that.

“When we come knocking, don’t be surprised.”

