Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid

Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various...
Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various drug charges.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested four individuals on Wednesday night during a illegal narcotics raid.

Sheriff Joe Berlin, along with members of the JCSD Narcotics and Patrol Divisions, executed a search warrant at a residence and camper on Mrs. Robinson Road in Moselle.

Seven adults and three small children were on the property at the time of the raid.

Arrested at the scene were:

  • Jon Breazeale; 39; felony possession of MDMA; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia
  • Justin Gatlin; 29; resisting arrest; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia
  • Crystal Hicks; 40; possession of methamphetamine; possession of MDMA
  • David Shaw;, 63; possession of paraphernalia.

Gatlin fled the residence on foot and was quickly captured after a short chase with deputies. Gatlin was evaluated by EMServ medics after resisting arrest, but did not require medical transport.

All four individuals charged are incarcerated in the Jones County Jail pending an initial appearance for each in Jones County Justice Court.

Three other adults and three small children also were located in the two residences. The three adults were initially detained, but not charged.

“We had received numerous complaints from the Moselle community regarding illegal narcotics sales and usage at this address on Mrs. Robinson Road,” Berlin said. “If you think we aren’t paying attention to your illegal narcotics activities, just keep thinking that.

“When we come knocking, don’t be surprised.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen...
2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly...
Petal man arrested for child exploitation
Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an...
Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station

Latest News

Customers from Winn-Dixie and other SEG stores (Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket) were...
SEG raises $1.25M during annual donation program in support of Folds of Honor
The sheriff’s office received a report that a resident received a call claiming to be their...
FCSO warns residents of false water company scam
The home sustained major damage.
Jones Co. home engulfed in flames Wednesday night
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department