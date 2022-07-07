Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

07/07 Ryan’s ‘Heat Returns’ Thursday Morning Forecast

Heat Advisories have been issued in anticipation of this afternoon’s high.
07/07 Ryan’s ‘Heat Returns’ Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today’s forecast is titled “Heat Returns” due to today’s Heat Advisories, but we all know it never really left. Even over the last week and a half or so, when temperatures fell to below average levels thanks to increased cloud cover and rain, it was still in the mid-to-upper 80s at the lowest. While that is “cooler,” it’s still hot...especially with the recent humidity. Expect today to be similar to yesterday in that we won’t see widespread cloud cover or rainfall, though a stray, short-lived afternoon shower isn’t impossible. The biggest difference is the temperature. Yesterday’s high was 92, but today’s will rise to 94. That doesn’t seem like much, but a single temperature degree can increase the heat index by as much as 6 degrees in high humidity conditions. That’ll take us near the 110 degree mark at our peak later today, triggering those heat advisories which I bet we’ll see for the rest of the week. That means you’ll need to take extra care to stay hydrated and cool, especially if you work outside for any length of time.

We’ll stay dangerously hot for the rest of the week and the start of the weekend, but by Sunday a front will move in that’ll bring much more consistent rain. This front doesn’t look like it’ll stall overhead, but it will stall nearby which will keep at least a 30-40% chance of rain through the middle of next week. It doesn’t get any drier after either as another front arrives by Thursday to increase those chances even higher for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen...
2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly...
Petal man arrested for child exploitation
Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an...
Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station

Latest News

07/07 Ryan’s ‘Heat Returns’ Thursday Morning Forecast
07/07 Ryan’s ‘Heat Returns’ Thursday Morning Forecast
07/06 Ryan’s “Finally Drier” Wednesday Morning Forecast
07/06 Ryan’s ‘Finally Drier’ Wednesday morning forecast
07/06 Ryan’s “Finally Drier” Wednesday Morning Forecast
07/06 Ryan’s “Finally Drier” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/5
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/5