07/07 Ryan’s ‘Heat Returns’ Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today’s forecast is titled “Heat Returns” due to today’s Heat Advisories, but we all know it never really left. Even over the last week and a half or so, when temperatures fell to below average levels thanks to increased cloud cover and rain, it was still in the mid-to-upper 80s at the lowest. While that is “cooler,” it’s still hot...especially with the recent humidity. Expect today to be similar to yesterday in that we won’t see widespread cloud cover or rainfall, though a stray, short-lived afternoon shower isn’t impossible. The biggest difference is the temperature. Yesterday’s high was 92, but today’s will rise to 94. That doesn’t seem like much, but a single temperature degree can increase the heat index by as much as 6 degrees in high humidity conditions. That’ll take us near the 110 degree mark at our peak later today, triggering those heat advisories which I bet we’ll see for the rest of the week. That means you’ll need to take extra care to stay hydrated and cool, especially if you work outside for any length of time.

We’ll stay dangerously hot for the rest of the week and the start of the weekend, but by Sunday a front will move in that’ll bring much more consistent rain. This front doesn’t look like it’ll stall overhead, but it will stall nearby which will keep at least a 30-40% chance of rain through the middle of next week. It doesn’t get any drier after either as another front arrives by Thursday to increase those chances even higher for the rest of the week.

