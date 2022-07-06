Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

At what rate are women seeking abortions?

According to the Guttmacher Institute, abortion care rose 8% from 2017 to 2020.
At what rate are women seeking abortions?
At what rate are women seeking abortions?
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The number of women seeking abortions is on the rise increasing 8% from 2017 to 2020.

That’s more than 930,000 abortions in 2020 up from more than 862,000 in 2017.

When it comes to who’s seeking abortion care, numbers provided by the Guttmacher Institute revealed 39% of abortion patients were white, 28% were Black, and 25% were Hispanic.

Alisha Gordon is the founder of The Current Project, an advocacy organization that supports Black single mothers.

Gordon shares how she believes the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade may impact women of color.

“There’s a misalignment here for Black and brown women are more likely to suffer at the hands of economic injustices, and this conversation of abortion adds another layer to that,” said Gordon.

As far as age groups, 60% of abortion patients were in their 20s. Twenty-five percent were in their 30s.

In 2020, one in five pregnancies ended in abortion.

Carol Tobias is the president of the National Right to Life Organization.

“I think you will see women falling into if it’s not legal there must be something wrong with it,” said Tobias. “I don’t know how much the numbers will drop, but I certainly think they will to some extent.”

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Biden administration is calling on Congress to act to restore Roe vs. Wade.

Democrats say they’re exploring legislation that will protect women’s health data, the right to travel freely, as well as reintroduce the Women’s Health Protection Act which would re-enforce abortion access.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
Petal police seek assistance locating woman
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia, U.S. officials say. She's being...
US snubbing Russia at G-20 as Griner begs for help
In the op-ed, Wicker called out NOAA for proposed changes to the catch limit framework used for...
Senator Wicker takes on NOAA in Sun Herald Op-Ed
United States President Joe Biden marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23 by calling...
Mississippians look to the future as Title IX turns 50
President Biden awarded four Vietnam War veterans with the nation's highest military honor.
Biden awards Vietnam War veterans with Medal of Honor