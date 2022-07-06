TEC completes 110 mile ‘Fast Fiber Internet Expansion’ in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 2,000 residents and businesses in the Big Creek area of Jones County now have access to high-speed broadband internet.

On July 6, the internet provider TEC announced the completion of the TEC Fast Fiber Internet Expansion into Jones County.

The milestone marks the end of the fifth and sixth phases of a seven-phase plan to provide better internet access in underserved and unserved areas of Ellisville, Soso, Laurel and Big Creek. These specific phases covered 110 miles around the Big Creek area.

TEC has currently invested approximately $10 million in infrastructure for broadband internet.

“Since upgrading to fiber, they have had no issues, no drops; everything is wonderful,” said Brittany Schueler of the Pleasant Ridge Water Association. “Before, with DSL, we were having internet issues where the service would drop... TEC is great, and the guys installing everything went smoothly.”

Joey Garner, president and CEO of TEC, said the company’s goal is to positively impact communities by ensuring everyone can access reliable, high-speed internet options.

“Greater broadband access helps drive growth in rural areas by providing people with dependable connections to schools, businesses and healthcare,” said Garner. “High-speed internet access is vital to take advantage of online services that are essential in today’s world. TEC is committed to bringing this access to the communities we serve.”

Garner also said customers now rely on high-speed internet for services like virtual schooling, working from home, telemedicine, home security systems and video streaming services.

TEC currently covers service with approximately 2,000 miles of fiber lines in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana.

