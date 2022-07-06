Tanner Hall makes Collegiate National Team final 26-man roster

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss All-American right-handed pitcher Tanner Hall (Zachary, La.) added USA Baseball team member to his resume Tuesday with his selection to the 2022 Collegiate National Team roster.

Hall, one of 51 players invited to training camp last week, went through a week of practices and scrimmages, to become selected for the final 26-player roster that will compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands, July 8-16.

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands this week and begin play at Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan at 7 a.m. CT on July 9. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

In his only appearance during exhibition play over the last week, Hall threw three innings and allowed a run on a pair of hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The 2022 Collegiate National Team is led by Manager Mike Bianco, who recently finished his 24th season leading Ole Miss. He is joined on staff by Xan Barksdale, Drew Bianco (LSU), Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (ECU), and Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State).

“A week ago, as I sat with the fifty-one players that we invited to Cary, I told them what a tremendous honor this is because you are fifty-one of the best amateur baseball players in the United States of America,” said Bianco. “To narrow it down nearly in half is quite a task. We shared with all of them, as honestly and candidly as we could, that there are players that will go home that will play in the big leagues and be All-Americans next year. I commend these coaches and the USA Baseball committee on the selections we have made. We can’t wait to get to work today and on the road to winning the championship at Honkbalweek.”

The consensus All-American posted a 9-3 record with a 2.81 earned run average with 146 strikeouts and only 14 walks as he led the Golden Eagles to an NCAA Super Regional and a 47-19 record this past season.

Hall becomes the first Golden Eagle to compete in an international tournament for USA Baseball since Tony Phillips was part of the USA National Team for the 1991 Pan American Games in Cuba.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

Stay tuned to @USABaseballCNT on Twitter for the most up-to-date news about the 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp as well as the organization’s website at USABaseball.com.

The full 26-man 2021 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss*

^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall ; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Miss

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

^Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep ; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

*denotes national team alumnus

^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.