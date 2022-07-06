Sumrall aldermen discuss road improvements

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic can be a headache, and construction can be even more aggravating, but aldermen in the Town of Sumrall said they are doing everything possible to make things run smoothly.

On July 5, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen met at Town Hall to discuss issues and concerns with current road improvement projects.

“We have grown tremendously, greater than 20% inside of town, in the last decade,” said Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton. “Closer to 25%, actually. Traffic has become an issue around our schools.”

Although supply chain issues might delay the improvements, Lofton said he hopes the city will complete this project before the end of the year.

He also hopes it will alleviate the stress residents were dealing with and said he wants all drivers to have a safe experience while on the road.

