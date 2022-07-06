Petal school district hosts annual Health and Resource Fair

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal non-profit First Bridge will host its annual Health and Resource Fair for students in the Petal School district.

This event will provide health screens, including hearing and vision, free school uniforms and haircuts.

First Bridge Board Member Jessica Sutton said this event is a way to ensure every student gets the necessary resources to have a successful school year.

“I don’t know if there’s enough words to describe it,” said Sutton. “It is one of those things you’ve got to experience to see and feel just how big of a difference it makes. Reaching kids that normally wouldn’t have these uniforms, wouldn’t have these shoes, and now they can go to school on that first day of school and have that confidence they wouldn’t normally have.”

Carita Vidrine, treasurer for First Bridge, said that the fair impacts many in the community.

“It’s very powerful to see the impact it has on not only the families we serve but the volunteers that get to provide these services to the families,” said Vidrine.

The fair will be on July 18 at Petal First Baptist Church from 9 am to 3 pm.

To participate, students must register for an appointment at firstbridgepetal.org and present show proof of Petal residency.

Students must be present with a parent or guardian at the time of the appointment.

