Petal man arrested for child exploitation

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly...
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly month-long investigation.(WDAM)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A joint effort between the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and Pine Belt law enforcement resulted in the arrest of a Petal man for child exploitation.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly month-long investigation.

The investigation began after the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Abrams’ alleged criminal activity.

The NCMEC is a non-profit organization that works towards the prevention of abducted, endangered and sexually exploited children. They operate a CyberTipline and a Child Victim Identification program as part of that goal.

On June 1, officers from the Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff Offices accompanied task force members to serve search warrants on properties connected to Abrams in Petal and Lamar County. The FSCO reported that evidence obtained from these warrants eventually resulted in last week’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and Abrams is booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

More information on the NCMEC is available on their website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

