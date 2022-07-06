Win Stuff
Officer accidentally shoots partner during dog attack, officials say

An officer in Tennessee was shot in the leg by her partner during a pit bull attack. (Source: WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson, William Dowling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Knox County officer was accidentally shot in the leg Tuesday night.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, officers were responding to a call at a residence when a pit bull came around a trailer and began attacking one of the officers.

Officials said the pit bull attacked Officer Lydia Driver while her partner, Jordan Hurst, tried to subdue the dog, but inadvertently shot her in the leg.

According to Sheriff Tom Spangler, Driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is recovering from emergency surgery, while Hurst was put on administrative leave, per procedure.

“Officers deal with people and situations the average person will never experience in their lifetime. This incident is unfortunate, but we will get through it together. We are blessed to serve a community that loves and appreciates our men and women. For that, I’m grateful,” Spangler said.

WVLT reports Driver has been with the agency since 2015 and recently graduated from the academy. According to officials, the pit bull involved in the incident was taken into animal control custody.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

