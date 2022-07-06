Win Stuff
Multiple fire departments responded to July 4 fire in Columbia

A total of six fire trucks and 39 firefighters and personnel responded to the scene on Lingle...
A total of six fire trucks and 39 firefighters and personnel responded to the scene on Lingle Road in Columbia.(Tri-Community VFD)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Columbia pulled together firefighters from three departments to battle the blaze.

The fire broke out on July 4 at a home along Lingle Road in Columbia.

Firefighters from the Columbia Fire Department, Tri-Community VFD and Foxworth VFD responded to the scene along with officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office - a total of six fire trucks and 39 firefighters and personnel.

While some firefighters worked to extinguish the flames from the exterior, others entered the structure’s interior.

AAA provided on-scene support to overheated firefighters.

There were no reports of serious injuries or loss of life.

