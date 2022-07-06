Multiple fire departments responded to July 4 fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Columbia pulled together firefighters from three departments to battle the blaze.

The fire broke out on July 4 at a home along Lingle Road in Columbia.

Firefighters from the Columbia Fire Department, Tri-Community VFD and Foxworth VFD responded to the scene along with officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office - a total of six fire trucks and 39 firefighters and personnel.

While some firefighters worked to extinguish the flames from the exterior, others entered the structure’s interior.

AAA provided on-scene support to overheated firefighters.

There were no reports of serious injuries or loss of life.

