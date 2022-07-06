Mississippians look to the future as Title IX turns 50

UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WDAM) - United States President Joe Biden marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23 by calling for changes to the policy.

Title IX is a civil rights policy that protects against sex-based discrimination in an educational setting. Biden’s proposed changes include increased protections for students in the LGBTQIA+ community, revised reporting requirements and other additional measures.

This is not the first time a president has called for changes to Title IX. For instance, the Biden administration proposed some changes in response to changes made during the Trump Administration.

Advocates said they hope any changes proposed this year or 50 years from now continue to enshrine protections for those that Title IX covers.

Brittany Barbee is the Assistant Dean for Student Affairs at the University of Mississippi School of Law and was a recipient of Title IX protections while a basketball player in college.

She said that she hopes the protections she received through this law will cover countless more individuals in the future.

“It is so important that we create an environment that is inclusive, that is equitable for everyone that steps foot in that environment,” said Barbee. “And, my hope is that Title IX will continue to be used as a tool for guaranteeing that inclusion and that equity on college campuses.”

Barbee, however, said that she anticipates certain protections, such as those for the LGBTQIA+ community, may be rolled back under future White House administrations.

“I think it will be interesting to see in the years to come the ways that that regulation both protects and includes individuals who otherwise may be left out,” Barbee said.

More details relating to proposed changes are available in a press release released by the DOE.

