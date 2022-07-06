Win Stuff
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County(WTVA/WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis.

Davis was out walking Buddy on June 22 when the two disappeared. Davis has not been seen since.

Search and rescue members saw a dog on Tuesday while at the intersection of Highways 356 and 367.

They tried to capture the dog, but it ran away in the area where Davis was last known to be. The family confirmed the dog to be Buddy.

Following his rescue, the dog was taken to a veterinarian. The family hopes to use a tracking collar to find Davis.

