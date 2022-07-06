Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

In midst of parade shooting, strangers save a young boy

The couple that found a young child alone at the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting speaks, as well as a neighbor of the boy's family. (WLS)
By The Associated Press and MARTHA IRVINE AP National Writer
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman — stunned and speechless in the chaos of a July 4 parade massacre — walked up to Greg Ring and handed him a 2-year-old boy, covered in blood.

Ring had fled the scene in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park with his wife and three children to an area behind a popular pancake house.

“We kind of met eyes and didn’t say anything.... I put my arms out, and she gave him to me,” Ring said Thursday, when describing the exchange with the unidentified woman, who then laid down in front of their car in shock.

The boy pointed in the direction of the parade route, saying “Mommy, Daddy, Mommy, Daddy.”

Ring’s wish to help the boy carried him back to the scene. He tucked the boy’s face in his chest, so he couldn’t see the carnage. But Ring quickly realized it was too dangerous.

“Active shooter! Get back down!” a police officer shouted. Ring fled again.

He and his family got to their car and took the boy to a Highland Park fire station. “I have a boy. He’s not ours,” he told the department staff, who asked him to keep the boy as authorities searched for the shooter and helped the wounded.

“They were getting ready for war,” Ring said.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

A suspect faces charges in the shooting. (CNN/WBBM/NETWORK VIDEO PRODUCTIONS/HIGHLAND PARK PD/LAKE COUNTY MAJOR CRIME TASK FORCE/RYAN LERMAN)

The family drove to Ring’s in-laws, where they hunkered down. There, the boy sat with Ring’s 4-year-old, watching a Mickey Mouse show.

“He asked my wife to wipe him off because he had blood on him that wasn’t his,” said Ring, an insurance broker from Highland Park.

They were later able to identify the boy and reunite him with his grandparents.

Aiden McCarthy’s parents, Kevin and Irina, both died in the shooting, which left five others dead and more than two dozen wounded.

Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.

“Aiden ... will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows,” Irina Colon, a family friend, wrote on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden. The account has raised more than $2 million.

Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and considered shooting there. (Source: CNN)

On Thursday, Ring was still trying to process what happened at the July 4 parade. He said he’s not a hero and just did what anyone would have done in the situation.

“I’m just filled with immense gratitude. I’m really sad. I don’t know, I don’t know how I feel. I have not slept for a minute the last two nights,” he said.

“What could’ve happened — it is nothing short of a miracle that the five of us — me, my wife and my three kids — one of us or all of us isn’t dead. I do not understand. Everybody around us was hit or got shot.”

The five others who were killed were identified Tuesday as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
Petal police seek assistance locating woman
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
A Florida man comes up with an interesting way to solve cold cases.
New effort to solve cold cases involves decks of cards