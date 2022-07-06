Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested in Perry County over the weekend in connection to a stolen vehicle.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the sheriff’s office received a report that a man in a large truck struck the side of a vehicle as he was leaving a gas station near New Agusta on Saturday morning.

Nobles said citizens followed the truck for approximately three miles to a wooded area in the Mahned community. The suspect then exited his vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.

Perry County deputies responded to the scene where they discovered that the truck was reportedly stolen in Florida.

After further investigation, the man was captured and arrested Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, Paul A. Airington, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked into the Perry County Adult Detention Center.

Nobles said further charges may be pending in Florida for the theft of the vehicle.

- (WDAM)

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.