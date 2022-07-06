Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station

Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an...
Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested in Perry County over the weekend in connection to a stolen vehicle.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the sheriff’s office received a report that a man in a large truck struck the side of a vehicle as he was leaving a gas station near New Agusta on Saturday morning.

Nobles said citizens followed the truck for approximately three miles to a wooded area in the Mahned community. The suspect then exited his vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.

Perry County deputies responded to the scene where they discovered that the truck was reportedly stolen in Florida.

After further investigation, the man was captured and arrested Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, Paul A. Airington, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked into the Perry County Adult Detention Center.

Nobles said further charges may be pending in Florida for the theft of the vehicle.

-
-(WDAM)

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
Petal police seek assistance locating woman
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
The Mississippi Department of Human Services also works with utilities to provide energy...
MDHS offers low-income energy assistance for Miss. families
A total of six fire trucks and 39 firefighters and personnel responded to the scene on Lingle...
Multiple fire departments responded to July 4 fire in Columbia