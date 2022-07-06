Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County

Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested in Covington County after he allegedly stole a high-valued tractor.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Walter O’Neil Smith was charged with stealing a 2015 Massey Ferguson 6410 tractor.

The sheriff’s office says the tractor is valued at $50,000. It has been returned to the owner, according to CCSO.

Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
Petal police seek assistance locating woman
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Human Services also works with utilities to provide energy...
MDHS offers low-income energy assistance for Miss. families
A total of six fire trucks and 39 firefighters and personnel responded to the scene on Lingle...
Multiple fire departments responded to July 4 fire in Columbia
‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family awakes to fire, escapes
‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family escapes fire with neighbors’ help
‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family awakes to fire, escapes
‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family awakes to fire, escapes