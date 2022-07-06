Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested in Covington County after he allegedly stole a high-valued tractor.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Walter O’Neil Smith was charged with stealing a 2015 Massey Ferguson 6410 tractor.

The sheriff’s office says the tractor is valued at $50,000. It has been returned to the owner, according to CCSO.

Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.

