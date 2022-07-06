Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Gems collect donations for backpack giveaway

The non-profit, Hattiesburg GEMS, is asking for donations for a backpack give away.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The non-profit, Hattiesburg GEMS, is asking for donations for a backpack giveaway.

The GEMS plan to host the giveaway at the end of July and hope to give out multiple backpacks filled with school supplies. They are asking for any donations that will help - backpacks, pencils, paper, pens or any supplies listed on supply lists for local school districts.

To donate, contact the Gems on their Facebook page.

GEMS stands for Gifted, Educated, Minds. They host educational and mentorship programs for Hub City area youth.

