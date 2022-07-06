Hattiesburg Gems collect donations for backpack giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The non-profit, Hattiesburg GEMS, is asking for donations for a backpack giveaway.

The GEMS plan to host the giveaway at the end of July and hope to give out multiple backpacks filled with school supplies. They are asking for any donations that will help - backpacks, pencils, paper, pens or any supplies listed on supply lists for local school districts.

To donate, contact the Gems on their Facebook page.

GEMS stands for Gifted, Educated, Minds. They host educational and mentorship programs for Hub City area youth.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.