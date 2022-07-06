Win Stuff
Forrest County sheriff’s office updates on-duty technology

With the help of a $500,000 appropriation from Congressman Steven Palazzo’s office, the sheriff’s office will purchase 60 body cameras and about 60 new radios.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is in the process of upgrading its on-duty technology.

With the help of a $500,000 appropriation from Congressman Steven Palazzo’s office, the sheriff’s office will purchase 60 body cameras and about 60 new radios.

“It’s something I campaigned on, something I felt was really important, but we just could not find the funding,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “It’s an expensive item, especially when we were committed to not only equipping our deputies on the road but also putting (body cameras) in the correctional setting as well so our correctional officers will be equipped with those.”

Sheriff Sims said body cameras provide many benefits for deputies on the job.

“It helps document what goes on out on the road, it helps document on crime scenes, it helps to clear officers of allegations that are unfounded - but we still have to go through the process to investigate those,” said Sims.

According to Sims, the FCSO is currently in the process of authorizing the purchase order for both the radios and body cameras.

“For the radios, we have to go through the wireless communications commission, and on the body cameras, we did a reverse auction where we got the best better on that, so our agency will see a great upgrade in technology in the coming days,” said Sims.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

