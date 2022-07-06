Former council president honored at Hattiesburg City Council meeting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Hattiesburg City Council president was honored at the July 5 council meeting.

In early June, Carter Carroll, a long-time city councilman for ward three, officially stepped down as council president. Carroll has been a city council member for 22 years and served as president for 17 years.

On Tuesday, new council president Jeffrey George and other city officials presented Carroll with a plaque in honor of his service.

Carroll said he enjoys working for his community.

“It has been a real joy,” Carroll said. “I’ve worked with three different mayors, and I’ve enjoyed my time serving on the council and as president. But I just felt it was time... We had so many new, younger council members now; talented council members that I just felt it was time that maybe some new blood got in there... fresh ideas.”

However, just because he stepped down as council president doesn’t mean he’s going anywhere soon. Carroll’s term ends in three years, and he said he’s working on plans to potentially run again.

