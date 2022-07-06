Win Stuff
Candlelight vigil held in honor of teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil was held tonight in honor of 19-year-old Jelani Porter after he drowned in Lake Caroline.

It happened on the 4th of July while the teen was celebrating with friends. Yesterday, Porter jumped off of a pontoon boat into the lake. However, he never resurfaced.

Early this morning, dive team members recovered his body about 30 yards away from the shore.

Porter graduated from high school in 2021 and was well-liked by his peers.

Bop’s Frozen Custard of Clinton, who closed Tuesday in honor of Porter, said they are now grieving the loss of their friend and team member.

“Please lift up our staff, his friends, and especially his family in prayer during this time of mourning so that the Lord can strengthen their spirit during this tragic loss,” they wrote.

Family members say they are devastated, and the loss is unexplainable.

Clinton Christian Academy also offered condolences to Porter.

