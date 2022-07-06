Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen...
Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen from the Walmart off of U.S. Highway 98 after 7:30 p.m.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle after being involved in a wreck in Hattiesburg Tuesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both of Lamar County, were arrested after they wrecked a stolen vehicle and tried to run from the scene near East 7th Street and River Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen from the Walmart off of U.S. Highway 98 after 7:30 p.m.

Both teenagers have each been charged with one count of grand theft auto in connection to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
Petal police seek assistance locating woman
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an...
Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
Mississippian bags $35k win in MS Lottery on Independence Day
Mississippian bags $35k win in MS Lottery on Independence Day