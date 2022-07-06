2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle after being involved in a wreck in Hattiesburg Tuesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both of Lamar County, were arrested after they wrecked a stolen vehicle and tried to run from the scene near East 7th Street and River Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen from the Walmart off of U.S. Highway 98 after 7:30 p.m.

Both teenagers have each been charged with one count of grand theft auto in connection to the incident.

