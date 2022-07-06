12 new markers to go up along the Mississippi Freedom Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A dozen new sites have been selected to highlight historic places and people that played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Wednesday, the Mississippi Humanities Council announced that the new sites have been selected to receive a marker on the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

The markers, which are being funded in part with special federal funds to support tourism development, will be in place by the end of 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Visit Mississippi to preserve and promote Mississippi’s vital civil rights history,” said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Our hope is these markers not only attract tourists but also strengthen our communities by helping all Mississippians appreciate our state’s vital civil rights history.”

The new markers include:

Victoria Gray Adams - Hattiesburg

Berglund School protests - McComb

Dorie and Joyce Ladner - Palmers Crossing

Henry Reaves and the Benton Co. Movement - Benton County

Alexander v. Holmes - Lexington

Grenada School Integration Crisis - Grenada

Lawrence Guyot - Pass Christian

Annie Devine - Canton

United League of Mississippi - Holly Springs

Meridian Movement - Meridian

Benjamin Murph and the Laurel Movement - Laurel

Natchez NAACP Headquarters - Natchez

The information on the markers will be researched and written by scholars and dedicated in 2023 and 2024.

Eight additional markers will be selected by the committee from an open application process. The first deadline for these Freedom Trail applications will be September 1.

To learn more about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to apply for a marker, visit www.mshumanities.org.

