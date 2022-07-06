Win Stuff
12 new markers to go up along the Mississippi Freedom Trail

12 new markers will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail by the end of 2024.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A dozen new sites have been selected to highlight historic places and people that played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Wednesday, the Mississippi Humanities Council announced that the new sites have been selected to receive a marker on the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

The markers, which are being funded in part with special federal funds to support tourism development, will be in place by the end of 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Visit Mississippi to preserve and promote Mississippi’s vital civil rights history,” said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Our hope is these markers not only attract tourists but also strengthen our communities by helping all Mississippians appreciate our state’s vital civil rights history.”

The new markers include:

  • Victoria Gray Adams - Hattiesburg
  • Berglund School protests - McComb
  • Dorie and Joyce Ladner - Palmers Crossing
  • Henry Reaves and the Benton Co. Movement - Benton County
  • Alexander v. Holmes - Lexington
  • Grenada School Integration Crisis - Grenada
  • Lawrence Guyot - Pass Christian
  • Annie Devine - Canton
  • United League of Mississippi - Holly Springs
  • Meridian Movement - Meridian
  • Benjamin Murph and the Laurel Movement - Laurel
  • Natchez NAACP Headquarters - Natchez

The information on the markers will be researched and written by scholars and dedicated in 2023 and 2024.

Eight additional markers will be selected by the committee from an open application process. The first deadline for these Freedom Trail applications will be September 1.

To learn more about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to apply for a marker, visit www.mshumanities.org.

Teacher Dorothy Hamilton created Hedges Around Youth to help ease students fears about moving...
Heidelberg teacher creates program to help students transition grades
