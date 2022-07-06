07/06 Ryan’s “Finally Drier” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The thumbnail photo I chose for this forecast is certainly wet from all of yesterday’s rain, but things are drying out rapidly. We’ll still see at least a shower or two later this afternoon, but that’s a far cry from the last few days which has seen several inches accumulate in a few areas. Conditions improve even more noticeably for the rest of the week as rain chances fall to basically nothing. That means despite our rainy start to the week, we’ll finish nice and sunny! However, we’ll be trading comfort for dryness, since fewer clouds and no showers means no afternoon cooling. That’ll get us back to heat index values around 105 for a few days, but we should stay under Heat Advisory levels.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the drier, far more sunny weather of the next few days while you can, because we’ll see the rain returning for most of the week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.