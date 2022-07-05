Win Stuff
UPDATE: Hattiesburg police identify suspect in grand larceny case

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have identified the suspect in Stone County grand larceny case as Jeremy Smith, 35, of Hattiesburg. Smith now has an active warrant for one count of receiving stolen property.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the suspect was seen at a service station in Stone County, driving a stolen red 2005 Toyota Tacoma. Police say the vehicle was stolen, with keys left inside, from the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue on June 29, 2022.

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)

HPD has confirmed that the vehicle has been recovered.

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

