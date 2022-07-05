Win Stuff
Fire destroys structures, vehicles in Sheeplo community


In total, the garage was a total loss and 7 vehicles sustained major damage in the fire, also, a residential structure near the garage received minor damage.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire off of Remington Road in the Sheeplo community on Monday before 11 p.m.

According to Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Austin Extine, firefighters from the Sunrise, Macedonia and Dixie responded to the scene.

Firefighters discovered a large garage located behind the home to be fully involved in flames with approximately six vehicles located inside. 

Firefighters worked diligently for about two hours to extinguish the fire and bring it under control.

Extine said no injuries were reported as a result of this structure fire.

The garage was a total loss and seven vehicles sustained major damage in the fire. A residential structure near the garage also received minor damage.

