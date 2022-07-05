Win Stuff
Staying cool and hydrated during the summer

Hydration needs vary depending on the person, the activity and the temperature.
By Garret Grove
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Not all hydration needs to be from water.

Though staying hydrated is important, drinking 8-ounce glasses of water is not necessary.

According to Bill Bryson’s The Body: A Guide for Occupants, the misconception stemmed from a 1945 paper from the U.S. Food and Nutrient Board.

It said that people consumed around 64 ounces of water a day through the food and beverages they consumed. The general public interpreted that to mean 64 ounces of water needed to be consumed as part of one’s daily diet. The rest is history.

Though consuming water is still needed, drinking too much may lead to a rare condition known as overhydration. Complications associated with this may induce required hospitalization or death.

To promote more-balanced hydration, drinking items with electrolytes can be beneficial to one’s overall well-being. This includes sports drinks.

Ice cream –in moderation- could count as milk containing over 80% water. Snowballs could also count as they contain mostly shaved ice.

Nannie Mac’s is a business that sells both. Owner Nannie McMullan explains it’s part of what they do.

“It gets hot, and to be able to put a smile on customers’ faces, help ‘em beat the heat, it’s what we enjoy,” said McMullan.

Loyal customer Olivia Noblitt certainly has a smile on her face, especially as she gets her favorite ice cream.

“I have cappuccino crunch,” said Noblitt. “It’s coffee-flavored (with) chunks of chocolate in it, which are honestly two of my favorite things. So, combined it’s just, like, magnificent.”

Hydration needs vary depending on the person, the activity and the temperature. Consuming something alongside water may be what is needed to stay cool and hydrated.



