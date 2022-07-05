St. James Wright VFW 5397 gets a new commander

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Independence Day isn’t complete without honoring those in the military who fight for our country’s freedoms.

The St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 celebrated this 4th of July by inducting their new post commander - retired naval officer, Myron L. Evans.

Evans served our country for 31 years, and now he’s serving the veterans in his community. One of the main thing’s on his list of goals is to get exposure for the post.

“Most of the times, we’re not invited, and it’s not because we’re a different post, it’s because people don’t know we’re here,” said Evans.

Post 5397 is one of two in the city of Hattiesburg; the other is Post 3036. Both VFWs serve the purpose to advocate for veterans. Evans said he wants to change the way the community views both posts.

“I get phone calls all the time, when people call on the phone they want to know, which post is this - the black one or the white one?” said Evans. “Yeah, and that’s still what’s going on. I’m trying to make that change and get that bridge between the both of us and say, no, we’re both VFW posts, and you can come to either one of them,”

He has a lot of ideas to get the word out. VFW Auxiliary President Denise Kindred said she is excited to watch Evans take the lead.

“Myron is a go getter,” said Kindred. “He has a lot of ambition and that’s what we need. We need somebody that’s young and that wants to get out into the community and help make the changes that’s going on.”

Evans said one of the main reasons the VFW members chose him is because of his youth. The average age of the veterans in Post 5397 is senior citizen, Evans said the group told him his youth brings a new way of thinking to the table.

More information about St. James Wright Post 5397 is available by calling 601-582-4103.

