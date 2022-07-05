Win Stuff
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Homeowners in Sandersville didn’t expect to come home from their vacation to find their house had been robbed.

The Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD) believes the burglary occurred sometime between when the homeowners left on June 29, and when they returned on July 4.

Officers report that a white 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe (Jones County tags: 573WS), a Can Am side by side, a dual axle utility trailer, several weapons and other items were stolen from the home.

The case is still under investigation, and the JCSD is asking for the public’s help in locating the perpetrators.

Anyone with any information about the burglary, location of the stolen items and/or the identity of the person(s) involved should contact the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

